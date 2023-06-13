Angeles Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,053 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE:CVX opened at $157.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.17. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $132.54 and a twelve month high of $189.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $161.44 and a 200-day moving average of $167.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 14.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.11.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.