Wexford Capital LP Has $7.43 Million Position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Wexford Capital LP decreased its position in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) by 58.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 382,643 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 544,407 shares during the quarter. Cenovus Energy makes up approximately 1.5% of Wexford Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Wexford Capital LP’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $7,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 2.6% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 63,534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,018,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,571,000 after buying an additional 234,190 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 598.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 234,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,610,000 after buying an additional 201,227 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $537,000. 49.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cenovus Energy stock opened at $16.69 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.88 and a 200-day moving average of $17.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.44 and a twelve month high of $23.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 2.24.

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Rating ) (TSE:CVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.96 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 8.75%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.104 dividend. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is presently 14.90%.

Several brokerages have commented on CVE. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Cenovus Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.88.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

