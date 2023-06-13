Davis Investment Partners LLC Makes New $1.27 Million Investment in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Davis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,230 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,000. Vertex Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 0.6% of Davis Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VRTX. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53,252 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,378,000 after acquiring an additional 21,209 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 12,319 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $1,014,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 9,008 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 2,746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $825,420.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,809,468.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.39, for a total value of $592,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,228,221.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 2,746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $825,420.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,809,468.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,519 shares of company stock valued at $17,674,209 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $354.22.

Shares of VRTX opened at $340.60 on Tuesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $243.17 and a one year high of $354.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $334.37 and its 200-day moving average is $312.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.50.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 25.06%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

