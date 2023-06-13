Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 103,159 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,147 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 103,159 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.3% of Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Monarch Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,712 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,926.2% during the third quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,135 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,186,000 after buying an additional 130,367 shares during the period. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Gould Capital LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 2,150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 2,118.6% in the third quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 61,722 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,935,000 after purchasing an additional 58,940 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $3,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 144,740 shares in the company, valued at $14,474,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total transaction of $29,695.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,583,744. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $3,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 144,740 shares in the company, valued at $14,474,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 810,064 shares of company stock valued at $32,536,865. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.2 %

GOOG stock opened at $124.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.19. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $129.55. The company has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOG. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.80.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.