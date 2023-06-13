Encompass Capital Advisors LLC Has $61.59 Million Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 161.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 591,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 365,261 shares during the quarter. Phillips 66 comprises 2.4% of Encompass Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Phillips 66 worth $61,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PSX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,644,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,087,993,000 after purchasing an additional 966,125 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,013,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,664,862,000 after purchasing an additional 345,132 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,802,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,748,770,000 after purchasing an additional 98,162 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $620,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,492,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $675,763,000 after purchasing an additional 121,896 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $96.78 on Tuesday. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $74.02 and a 12-month high of $113.53. The stock has a market cap of $44.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.99 and its 200-day moving average is $100.78.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $35.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.76 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 7.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 14.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 16.24%.

PSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.07.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

