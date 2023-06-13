Family Management Corp Lowers Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Family Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,455 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 5,064 shares during the quarter. Family Management Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 805.9% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE DIS opened at $93.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $170.21 billion, a PE ratio of 41.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $84.07 and a twelve month high of $126.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.30.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Macquarie downgraded Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.36.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total transaction of $108,444.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,883,244.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

