iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s Largest Position

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 521,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,060 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 4.4% of Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $50,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,024,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,881,973,000 after buying an additional 10,183,968 shares in the last quarter. Geisinger Health purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $190,805,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 24.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,925,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754,499 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,778,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,373,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continental Investors Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6,307.4% during the third quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 1,503,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,898 shares during the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $98.14 on Tuesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.20 and a fifty-two week high of $104.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.83.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

