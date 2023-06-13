Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Has $3.08 Million Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lessened its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 78.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,000 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 100,280 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises about 1.0% of Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.7% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 11,582 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 498 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 6.5% during the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 3,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.96.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $122.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.70 and its 200-day moving average is $119.18. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.47 and a 52-week high of $156.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a market cap of $136.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.24.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 56.33%. Equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 34.30%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

