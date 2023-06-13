Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $84.74 Million Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 482.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 251,800 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208,600 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Adobe worth $84,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 9.3% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 881 shares of the software company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,323,561 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $364,245,000 after acquiring an additional 482,400 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Adobe by 7,370.9% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 85,094 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,677,000 after acquiring an additional 83,955 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $474,000. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total transaction of $1,123,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,245,264.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total transaction of $1,123,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares in the company, valued at $9,245,264.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total value of $536,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,635,363.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,055,314. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $474.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.76, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $381.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $361.09. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $478.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADBE. Mizuho upped their price target on Adobe from $375.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Adobe from $430.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $385.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $439.83.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

