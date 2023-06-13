Advisor Partners II LLC Purchases 3,960 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Advisor Partners II LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,768 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,960 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $7,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Edmp Inc. lifted its position in Amgen by 25,517.5% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,540,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522,722 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 158.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,950,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $774,791,000 after buying an additional 1,806,456 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,459,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,697,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,894 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 153.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,607,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $422,127,000 after acquiring an additional 974,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Amgen by 164.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,337,970 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $323,548,000 after acquiring an additional 832,885 shares during the period. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $217.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $296.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $233.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMGN. StockNews.com raised Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.94.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

