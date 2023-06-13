Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Holdings Lifted by Advisor Partners II LLC

Advisor Partners II LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,945 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,272 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $8,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,745,233 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,450,495,000 after buying an additional 121,666 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 3.7% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,459,351 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $760,893,000 after buying an additional 439,550 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,991,229 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $958,232,000 after buying an additional 329,802 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,738,639 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $959,516,000 after buying an additional 2,963,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,795,966 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $718,982,000 after buying an additional 288,580 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL opened at $116.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.48. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $117.51.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 52.81%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Oracle from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Societe Generale cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Oracle from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Oracle from $113.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.67.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

