Vident Investment Advisory LLC Buys 183,150 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 611.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 213,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183,150 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International comprises about 0.8% of Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $21,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 50,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 8,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $981,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,268,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,360,000 after acquiring an additional 421,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 44,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,553,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of PM stock opened at $92.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $143.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.49. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.85 and a 52 week high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 128.55%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.60.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

