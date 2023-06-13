MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Stock Holdings Lifted by Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 415,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,114 shares during the quarter. MetLife makes up 0.8% of Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $30,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MetLife in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife Stock Performance

MET stock opened at $54.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $41.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.46. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.95 and a 52 week high of $77.36.

MetLife Increases Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $16.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.84 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 93.69%.

MetLife announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MET. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of MetLife from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.33.

MetLife Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.