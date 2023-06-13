Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 9,582 shares during the period. Amgen makes up about 0.7% of Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $19,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. Threadgill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in Amgen by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 55,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,672,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,098 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 93,865 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $217.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $233.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.78. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.71 and a 52 week high of $296.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMGN. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 24th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.94.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

