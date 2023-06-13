Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Has $3.34 Million Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd cut its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,881 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in MetLife were worth $3,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MET. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on MET. Barclays reduced their target price on MetLife from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on MetLife in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on MetLife from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.33.

MetLife Stock Performance

MET opened at $54.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.95 and a 1 year high of $77.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.46.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $16.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.84 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

MetLife announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 93.69%.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Further Reading

