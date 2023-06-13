Oaktree Capital Management LP Sells 17,000,000 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Oaktree Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 68.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,750,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,000,000 shares during the quarter. PG&E accounts for approximately 1.3% of Oaktree Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Oaktree Capital Management LP’s holdings in PG&E were worth $126,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PCG. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of PG&E by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 14,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in PG&E by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 228,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in PG&E by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 111,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in PG&E by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 20,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PG&E by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PG&E alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PCG. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of PG&E from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PG&E from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PG&E in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PG&E from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of PG&E in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.50 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PG&E has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.28.

PG&E Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE PCG opened at $16.94 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.89 and its 200-day moving average is $16.20. The stock has a market cap of $41.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.14. PG&E Co. has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $17.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. PG&E had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

About PG&E

(Get Rating)

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.