Davis Investment Partners LLC Takes $402,000 Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Davis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STZ. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 135.6% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on STZ. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Constellation Brands from $279.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $210.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands Price Performance

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $145,294,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,365,715 shares in the company, valued at $752,338,273.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $862,485,140.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,488,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,579,865,487.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $145,294,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,365,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,338,273.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 16.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $244.44 on Tuesday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.12 and a 12-month high of $261.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.20.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 20.48% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. Research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently -698.03%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Featured Stories

