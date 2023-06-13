Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,162 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,033 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,162 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $4,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $6,399,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 786 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,837 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,946 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 381.8% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 18,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,870,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $911.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $912.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $857.13. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $580.01 and a 52-week high of $964.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.88.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.00 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 176.66% and a net margin of 14.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ORLY. UBS Group lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,055.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $945.00 to $950.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $815.00 to $868.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $820.00 to $920.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $933.38.

In other news, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 20,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $926.96, for a total transaction of $19,326,189.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,469,990.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 20,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $926.96, for a total value of $19,326,189.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,469,990.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $890.00, for a total value of $658,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,183 shares of company stock worth $42,243,407. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

