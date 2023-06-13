Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Takes $20.41 Million Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 196,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,413,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $96.78 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.78. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $74.02 and a fifty-two week high of $113.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.63. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The business had revenue of $35.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 14.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. TD Cowen raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.07.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.