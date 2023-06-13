Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Shares Acquired by Wexford Capital LP

Wexford Capital LP grew its position in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 186.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,771 shares during the quarter. Bunge makes up 2.4% of Wexford Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Wexford Capital LP owned approximately 0.08% of Bunge worth $11,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Bunge by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Bunge by 2.0% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Bunge by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its holdings in Bunge by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 16,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BG opened at $93.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.65. Bunge Limited has a 1 year low of $80.41 and a 1 year high of $106.99.

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $15.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 20.13%. Bunge’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 11.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $0.6625 dividend. This is a positive change from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.53%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BG shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bunge in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Bunge from $125.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Bunge in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bunge from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.20.

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company. engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

