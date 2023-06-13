Point72 Europe London LLP Invests $2.43 Million in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,431,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 614.3% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on EL. Argus cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $308.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $305.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.38.

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Up 1.8 %

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total transaction of $1,973,306.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,280,629.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $179.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $64.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.68, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $216.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.86. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $175.05 and a 12-month high of $284.45.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.71%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Further Reading

