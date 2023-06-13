Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 16,700 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 1.5% of Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $16,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTV. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2,613.4% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 4,186,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,598,000 after buying an additional 4,031,885 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 161.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,078,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,703 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,078,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,484,000 after purchasing an additional 945,422 shares during the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,216,000. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 2,274,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,874,000 after purchasing an additional 625,064 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $140.23 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.54 and a fifty-two week high of $147.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.00.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

