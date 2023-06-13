PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 48.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,632,632 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 860,244 shares during the period. PayPal makes up 0.6% of Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $187,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,857,229 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,250,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,906 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,690,146 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,846,481,000 after acquiring an additional 590,699 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of PayPal by 1.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,155,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,521,399,000 after acquiring an additional 162,373 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,339,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $975,973,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581,583 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in PayPal by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,690,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $690,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,704 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $63.73 on Tuesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.95 and a 52 week high of $103.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.47 and a 200-day moving average of $73.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

PYPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on PayPal from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.12.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

