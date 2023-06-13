Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Grows Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Tower by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,605 shares during the period. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,352,000. Avenir Corp lifted its holdings in American Tower by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 599,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,959,000 after acquiring an additional 6,612 shares during the period. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in American Tower by 264.5% in the fourth quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 43,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,226,000 after acquiring an additional 31,601 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.56.

American Tower Stock Performance

NYSE:AMT opened at $188.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $178.17 and a 12-month high of $282.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $196.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.57.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.56). The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 208.00%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

