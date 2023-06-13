Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases 186,588 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,994,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 186,588 shares during the quarter. CSX comprises 0.5% of Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in CSX were worth $154,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,137,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in CSX by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 384,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,907,000 after purchasing an additional 60,014 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its position in CSX by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 90,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 8,904 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in CSX by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,297,000 after purchasing an additional 23,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in CSX by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.
CSX Trading Up 0.3 %
CSX stock opened at $32.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.28. CSX Co. has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $34.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.19 and its 200 day moving average is $31.07.
CSX Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 21.67%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages recently commented on CSX. Stephens upped their target price on CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CSX from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.92.
About CSX
CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.
