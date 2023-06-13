Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Has $62.22 Million Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 39.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 706,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 199,222 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises approximately 20.4% of Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $62,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of BABA opened at $85.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.41. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $58.01 and a 52 week high of $125.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alibaba Group Profile

A number of analysts have commented on BABA shares. HSBC reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $143.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.69.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

