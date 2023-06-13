SJA Financial Advisory LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

SJA Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,000. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 5,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 10,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 30,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter.

IJR stock opened at $98.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $68.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.47. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $86.40 and a one year high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

