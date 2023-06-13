Point72 Asset Management L.P. Boosts Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 109.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,783 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,230 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.21% of AutoZone worth $95,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robbins Farley purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter worth about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in AutoZone by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,600.00 to $2,750.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,725.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,850.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,878.00 to $2,886.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,697.05.

Insider Activity at AutoZone

AutoZone Trading Up 2.2 %

In related news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 90 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,376.49, for a total transaction of $213,884.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,534.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total transaction of $3,653,716.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 379 shares in the company, valued at $975,182.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 90 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,376.49, for a total value of $213,884.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 275 shares in the company, valued at $653,534.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,964 shares of company stock worth $14,754,994 in the last three months. 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AZO stock opened at $2,415.88 on Tuesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,959.58 and a 12-month high of $2,750.00. The stock has a market cap of $44.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2,574.60 and its 200 day moving average is $2,492.22.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $30.84 by $3.28. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 64.19% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $29.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 130.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Featured Stories

