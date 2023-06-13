Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stake Trimmed by Capricorn Investment Group LLC

Capricorn Investment Group LLC trimmed its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 196,193 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 14,767 shares during the period. Tesla makes up approximately 7.4% of Capricorn Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Capricorn Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $24,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Family Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 148.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 43,815 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,397,000 after buying an additional 26,200 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 141,680 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $17,452,000 after buying an additional 14,123 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $684,000. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,371 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $279,731.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $14,403,395.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total value of $2,040,780.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,739,714.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $279,731.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $14,403,395.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 147,230 shares of company stock worth $28,446,207. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $249.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $791.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $184.55 and its 200 day moving average is $174.43. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $314.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The company had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on TSLA. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Tudor Pickering cut Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Tesla from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Tesla from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $223.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.11.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

