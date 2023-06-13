Family Management Corp Sells 753 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Family Management Corp reduced its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,984 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 753 shares during the quarter. Family Management Corp’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in ASML by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 24,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,465,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in ASML by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new stake in ASML in the 4th quarter valued at $389,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ASML by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,854,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA increased its stake in ASML by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 4,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 18.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of ASML stock opened at $730.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $288.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.34, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $669.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $640.62. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $363.15 and a 52 week high of $747.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 28.22% and a return on equity of 79.79%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $694.27.

ASML Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Further Reading

