Family Management Corp Has $488,000 Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Family Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 83.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,941 shares during the period. Family Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $140.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $138.32 and its 200 day moving average is $140.00. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $122.54 and a 12 month high of $147.10.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

