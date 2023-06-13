ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target Cut to $125.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $149.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.56% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Mizuho reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.32.

NYSE COP opened at $102.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $78.30 and a 12 month high of $138.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.48.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.36. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 20.21%. The company had revenue of $15.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total value of $102,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COP. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,540,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 512,126 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $51,213,000 after acquiring an additional 9,313 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 59.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,810 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 14,063 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

