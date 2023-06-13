ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target Cut to $125.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COPGet Rating) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $149.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.56% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Mizuho reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.32.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

NYSE COP opened at $102.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $78.30 and a 12 month high of $138.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.48.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COPGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.36. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 20.21%. The company had revenue of $15.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total value of $102,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ConocoPhillips

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COP. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,540,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 512,126 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $51,213,000 after acquiring an additional 9,313 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 59.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,810 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 14,063 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

