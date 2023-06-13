Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Research Coverage Started at Redburn Partners

Stock analysts at Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $279.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Applied Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.96.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $140.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.14 and a 200 day moving average of $114.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.59. Applied Materials has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $140.23.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 52.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, March 13th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $3,671,666.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,960.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Materials

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 1,666.7% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 212 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 173.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 252 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Further Reading

