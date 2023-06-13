Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $25.48 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 99.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 497,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 248,394 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for about 1.0% of Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $25,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Front Street Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 34,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank boosted its stake in Pfizer by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 32,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco lifted its stake in Pfizer by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 31,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer stock opened at $39.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.08 and a 200 day moving average of $43.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.17 and a 12-month high of $54.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The business had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.28%.

PFE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.42 per share, with a total value of $38,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.42 per share, for a total transaction of $38,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,813,594 shares of company stock valued at $5,076,999 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

