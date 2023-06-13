Advisor Partners II LLC Has $7.64 Million Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Advisor Partners II LLC raised its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,907 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $7,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Union Pacific by 638.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $550,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,490 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 102.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,436,789 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $727,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738,469 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,823,848 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $998,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,557 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 36,068.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,481,095 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,344,102 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $899,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,398 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of UNP opened at $198.96 on Tuesday. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.69 and a 1 year high of $242.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.57. The stock has a market cap of $121.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 45.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.41.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

