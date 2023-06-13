Vident Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 116,583 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $14,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $193,450.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,506,553.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MCHP. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $82.92 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.57. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $54.33 and a one year high of $87.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 51.12%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a $0.383 dividend. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.15%.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

