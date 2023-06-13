Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Acquired by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,447 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $9,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ICE. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 22,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Arkos Global Advisors acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $25,288,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,476,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,096,000 after acquiring an additional 67,599 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,945,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,882,000 after acquiring an additional 46,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $173,568.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,690.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $173,568.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,156,690.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total value of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 125,526 shares in the company, valued at $13,619,571. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,434 shares of company stock worth $10,083,786 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

ICE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.89.

ICE stock opened at $108.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.60 and a 1 year high of $113.07. The firm has a market cap of $60.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.38.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.12%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

Further Reading

