Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Has $25.48 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 73,274 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares during the quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $25,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 1,455 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,396 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 166 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at $38,796,911,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at $38,796,911,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $10,267,392.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,703,600.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 542,079 shares of company stock worth $207,174,711 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mastercard Trading Up 1.6 %

MA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $417.27.

Shares of MA stock opened at $375.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $355.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.49, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $374.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $364.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $392.20.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

