Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Purchases 7,620 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 368,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,620 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up about 0.9% of Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $30,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.8% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in NextEra Energy by 9.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 32,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 11.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in NextEra Energy by 59.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $793,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:NEE opened at $73.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $149.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.13. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.64 and a twelve month high of $91.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on NEE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Erste Group Bank raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.67.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

