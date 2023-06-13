Angeles Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,890 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares during the quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,666,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,463,672,000 after purchasing an additional 19,230,872 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 272.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,606,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $287,545,000 after buying an additional 1,906,940 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $127,514,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,226,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $131,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $88,082,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $106.42 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $80.69 and a 12 month high of $119.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.95. The firm has a market cap of $430.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.52.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Further Reading

