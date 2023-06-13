The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Position Lifted by Advisor Partners II LLC

Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 111,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,704 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 1.0% of Advisor Partners II LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $16,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 62.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 25,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total value of $3,919,635.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,611.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 25,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total value of $3,919,635.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,611.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 4,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total value of $754,340.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,184.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 95,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,821,930. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.8 %

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $145.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $342.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $122.18 and a fifty-two week high of $158.11.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 17.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.50.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.