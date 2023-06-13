Angeles Wealth Management LLC Sells 179 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams comprises about 0.5% of Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 119.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth approximately $373,000. Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 27,602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,551,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.4% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $244.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $63.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $195.24 and a fifty-two week high of $265.64.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.20. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 86.29% and a net margin of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.69%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $253.00 to $269.00 in a report on Monday. Mizuho increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $268.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.58.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

