Advisor Partners II LLC Purchases 5,074 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Advisor Partners II LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,074 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up about 0.7% of Advisor Partners II LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $11,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 1.6% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 8,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 4.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 9,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 24,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 1,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $73.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.13. The firm has a market cap of $149.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.64 and a 1 year high of $91.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.65%.

NEE has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

