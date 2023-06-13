Angeles Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,109 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,043 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 26,538 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,773,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 108,419 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,566,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 13,969,329 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,232,496,000 after acquiring an additional 651,665 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 240,269 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on GOOGL. StockNews.com started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.67.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 309,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.34 per share, with a total value of $8,783,444.54. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,243,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,585,466.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 787,630 shares of company stock worth $32,162,218. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $123.64 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $129.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

