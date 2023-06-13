Advisor Partners II LLC Purchases 3,415 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Advisor Partners II LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,094 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.6% of Advisor Partners II LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $26,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $952,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $2,301,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 192.7% in the fourth quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 102,754 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $54,478,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,317,590 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,228,732,000 after purchasing an additional 328,057 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

NYSE:UNH opened at $492.59 on Tuesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $449.70 and a 12-month high of $558.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $492.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $496.18.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $91.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.49 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th will be given a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 30.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total value of $488,456.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,852 shares of company stock worth $4,313,962 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UNH. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $562.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $595.00 to $562.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $617.00 to $627.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $599.06.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.