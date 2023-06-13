Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Purchases 11,867 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 186,895 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 11,867 shares during the quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $12,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. My Personal CFO LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2,900.0% in the 4th quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. 67.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.77, for a total value of $1,781,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,613,481.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,542,735.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 555,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,712,887.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.77, for a total value of $1,781,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,942 shares in the company, valued at $9,613,481.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 128,765 shares of company stock valued at $12,789,560. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $87.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $76.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.17.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $129.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $208.04 billion, a PE ratio of 561.70, a P/E/G ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.38. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $130.79.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.