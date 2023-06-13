Angeles Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,089 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 37.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 2,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,159,000 after acquiring an additional 16,254 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 566,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,341,000 after purchasing an additional 68,532 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $267.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $202.05 and a 12-month high of $267.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.76.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

