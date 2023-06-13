Arkos Global Advisors Grows Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Arkos Global Advisors increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the quarter. Arkos Global Advisors’ holdings in Chevron were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $196.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.11.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $157.39 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $132.54 and a 52-week high of $189.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $161.44 and a 200-day moving average of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 14.23 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

