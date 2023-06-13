Arkos Global Advisors Acquires 83 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Arkos Global Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,877 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Arkos Global Advisors’ holdings in Walmart were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Walmart by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in Walmart by 112.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on WMT. StockNews.com upgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Walmart from $159.00 to $162.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. BNP Paribas began coverage on Walmart in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.91.

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT stock opened at $154.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.97 billion, a PE ratio of 37.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.90 and a 12-month high of $154.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.10.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,550,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total transaction of $214,271,385.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 257,930,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,648,628,721.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 478,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total value of $67,366,882.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 254,748,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,845,591,502.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,550,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total transaction of $214,271,385.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 257,930,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,648,628,721.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,495,775 shares of company stock worth $2,073,939,686. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Articles

