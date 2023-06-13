Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 36,875 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% during the third quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 26,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.9% during the third quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 75.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of BMY opened at $64.77 on Tuesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $63.07 and a fifty-two week high of $81.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.60. The company has a market cap of $136.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.07. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 51.75%. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $3,378,818.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,202,182.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on BMY. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.62.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

